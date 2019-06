A rockslide is causing problems on a road in Breathitt County.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet posted about the rockslide on KY 1110 around 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

The cabinet said the slide is one mile from the KY 397 intersection.

The cabinet said the slide is one mile from the KY 397 intersection.

By about 7 a.m., one alternating lane was open.

It's unclear how long it will take to clear the slide.