Rockslide closes Knott County highway

A busy eastern Kentucky highway is closed after a rockslide.

The slide happened Thursday afternoon on Kentucky 15 near Carr Creek State Park, just west of the intersection with Kentucky 160.

State transportation officials say a water line was broken by the rocks, and will have to be fixed before crews can clear the roadway.

Both lanes of the road are blocked, and officials say the road will not be clear before afternoon school traffic.

Officials say the road will be closed between four and five hours.