A highway in Menifee County is shut down as a rockslide has blocked both lanes.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the rockslide happened on Ky. 1274.

Drivers traveling to and from Frenchburg and Morehead now need to take Ky. 36, Ky. 211 and U.S. 60 through Salt Lick and Farmers.

Crews hope to reopen the road by the end of the day.