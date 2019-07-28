Rollover crash in downtown Lexington injures one

Police in Lexington say a passenger was injured after a rollover crash early Sunday morning in downtown Lexington.

According to investigators, the crash happened on East Fourth Street at the intersection of Kleiser Alley just after 3 a.m.

Officers say a vehicle being driven down Fourth Street clipped a parked car, causing the moving vehicle to flip.

Investigators say the driver fled the scene but left behind two passengers.

One was uninjured, but the other suffered cuts to the head.

The roadway was partially shut down for about half an hour while the scene was cleared.

