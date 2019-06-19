Rooftop pool lifted to top of downtown Lexington development

A rooftop pool was lifted into place atop the 300-foot-tall City Center project in downtown Lexington. The project is part of what city officials say will transform downtown as we know it.

City Center project in Downtown Lexington. (WKYT)

City leaders say the rooftop pool is the first in Lexington. Construction crews managed to lower it into place just as the heavy rains began.

"We got it just in time. Now the sun's going to come back out. Hopefully the rain has filled up the pool so we won't have to fill it up," said Ralph Coldiron, the City Center project coordinator.

Crews will continue work at ground level, as the next steps of the Marriott and Residence Inn project bring it closer to its planned opening this fall. Several other business near the project have already opened.

"This is going to be an exciting place where people will want to come spend their time and spend their money," said Coldiron

An addition to City Center, the downtown transformation includes the Town Branch Commons project, where utility work is ongoing. The trail for Town Branch Commons will pass by City Center on the Vine Street side.

"It will really be this ribbon of the Bluegrass running through our downtown core that we don't have today," said Brandi Preacher, from the City of Lexington Director of Project Management.

Preacher says the city hopes to start construction on the trail itself late this fall or early next spring after utility work is completed.

"I ask for people's patience and to bear with us as we do this project because in the end, when it's all completed, our downtown core is going to be something that is remarkable and one that I think everyone will enjoy," said Preacher

City leaders say the Town Branch project will be completed by the end of 2021.