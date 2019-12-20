Room in new veteran shelter dedicated in memory of beloved Clark Co. man

A room at a new female veterans homeless shelter will honor the memory of a Clark County man.

29-year-old Bobby Gipson Jr. was one of two people killed in a crash back in October. Gipson Jr.'s friends, family and coworkers are helping to keep his legacy alive by helping others.

Lady Veterans Connect's opening date is right around the corner. It's a home in Clark County for homeless female veterans.

A group of grieving men, women and children made their way through the building to reach the special room at the end of the hall, the Bobby Gipson Jr.'s room.

"It's going for a great cause that will hopefully go for many years and help many ladies," said Carrie Taylor, who worked with Gipson Jr.

The home can host 32 women, with four sharing one room.

Gipson Jr. worked in the solid waste department at Winchester Municipal Utilities. His coworkers said he worked his route from Winchester to Mount Sterling every day, making sure to stop and make someone smile along the way.

To honor him, and help the community deal with the loss, Dale Hatton started a fundraiser.

"I got on Facebook and asked people if they could donate to this, and it immediately started getting money coming in," he said.

The community raised $3,000 in Gipson Jr.'s name for the worthy cause.