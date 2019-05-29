Roommate wanted Florida man to flush toilet, so he spat on her, deputies say

Had 36-year-old Trovon Jardin Patterson simply flushed the toilet, he’d probably be a free man right now.

Deputies in Indian River County told the Miami Herald his roommate called them on May 23 enraged because Patterson wouldn’t flush. They identified the roommate as 58-year-old Diana Griffin.

She told them when she demanded Patterson flush the commode, he spat on her. Responding officers found spit covering Griffin’s hair, shoulder and stomach.

She told deputies that Patterson started hurling profanities at her, so she picked up a plunger to protect herself. She started swinging it at him to keep him away.

Patterson wasn’t at the home by the time investigators arrived. They picked him up a few blocks away where he reportedly admitting to spitting on Griffin, but only after she attacked him with a cooking pot.

He showed deputies a bruise on his forehead that he claimed was caused by the cooking pot, but Griffin said Patterson bruised his own forehead by running into a wall as she chased him with the plunger.

Patterson faces a battery charge and must appear in court on June 18.

This isn’t the first time Patterson has been accused of spitting on a female roommate. Something similar took place about 11 months ago. according to a report by VeroNews.

In the June 2018 incident, Patterson’s roommate came home to find clothes and dishes scattered around the apartment. When she confronted him, he reportedly spat on her.

He told investigators he thought his roommate had taken his clothes from a dresser in his bedroom, so he took clothes from her bedroom and threw them around.

He also admitted to spitting on the woman.

It is unclear if the roommate in the 2018 case is the same woman in the 2019 incident.

