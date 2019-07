Rowan County authorities are searching for an inmate who walked away from his work detail Friday.

Roger Lynn, 28, walked away from the work release around 4 p.m.

Lynn is 5-foot-11 and weighs 170 pounds. He has several tattoos. He was in jail on a possession charge, and he was scheduled to be released in November.

If you know of Lynn's whereabouts, you are asked to call local law enforcement.