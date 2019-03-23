Runner completes his 100th marathon victory in Madison County

Hundreds gathered at White Hall Park in Madison County to participate in the 26.2 mile Quarter Horse Marathon. 2019 marks the 3rd year for the race, and while many people participated in teams to complete the marathon length, one man decided to run it solo to accomplish a significant achievement.

Justin Gillette, from Goshen, Indiana, has participated in roughly 180 marathons across around 40 states throughout his life. At first, Gillette says he ran to keep in shape for basketball, but then the numbers of victories kept adding up.

Gillette says, "I used running to help myself get to a better spot in life, beat poverty, and then it ended up that the numbers just keep accumulating and next thing you know you're sitting in the 90 wins, and you're like 'wait I'm going to do my hundredth win here pretty soon.'"

Now completing his 100th victory at the Quarter Horse Marathon, Gillette joins one other person in America that has also won the same amount of marathons in a lifetime. Alongside him to celebrate this achievement were is friends and family that he says even flew in from other parts of the county.

"It's really good to share the experience with my kids. My kids kind of see that hard work and goals really pays off in life so overall it was just a really good family moment."

As for his future, Gillette says he isn't stopping here. Gillette says he already has another marathon set up in his schedule for next weekend no matter what the weather brings his way.

For the teams and runners in Saturday's Quarter Horse Marathon, their proceeds went on to support those in need with Kentucky Cancerlink whose goal is to reduce and/or eliminate barriers to screenings, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer.