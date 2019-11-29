Runners kick off Black Friday with Versailles 5K

Some people skipped the bustle of Black Friday to hustle through a 5K in Versailles.

The Black Friday Mission Run started at midnight at the Falling Springs Recreation Center.

The race raises money for the Tates Creek Presbyterian Church mission fund.

Organizer Verne Kern says it raised close to $2,500, which he says is enough to send someone on a mission trip.

Runners speaking with WKYT said the race was a unique way to kick off Black Friday.

“Well, because the shirts are glow in the dark, and I hate shopping, and I ate a lot of turkey, so, I have to burn it off. So, what better way to start off Black Friday then go for a run in the dark at midnight, and then go home and go to bed,” runners Laura Kennedy and Megan Romano said.

Several local businesses sponsored the event.

Runners who take their bib number in to those shops get a special Black Friday discount.

