Rupp Arena finishing up one of the busiest weeks of the year

It has been a busy few days at Rupp Arena with two concerts and a UK basketball game, all in a span of 72-hours.

Rupp Arena… home to Kentucky Basketball.

"I've been coming for a long time, about 40 years," says Kentucky fan Scott Rush.

It's usually a really, really good atmosphere," says Kentucky fan Paul Douglas.

When people think of Rupp Arena they think Kentucky basketball, but Rupp is home to events over 100 days a year, and only 20 of those days are hoops related.

Concerts, state high school basketball, conventions...

"Rupp Arena is truly a multi-purpose facility," says director of arena management Carl Hall.

Hall has had a busy week. Thursday night there was a Kiss concert, Friday a Luke Combs concert, Saturday a UK ball game…

"It's been a wild three days, a lot of fun," Hall says.

Hall says Rupp plays a part in Lexington's success.

"Downtown Lexington has really been hoping, you know, attached to Rupp Arena and all the facilities with us," Hall says.

The building is going through renovations. The new Lexington Convention Center will include 100,000 square feet of exhibit halls and 29,000 square feet of meeting rooms. But, not all buildings could get the job done.

"Everybody's involved. We run 24-hours a day, typically 7 days a week," Hall says.

Rupp's biggest asset according to hall? The staff.

"Concession workers, security workers, office staff that just keeps up with the paperwork and everything," Hall says.

All with the hope of bringing smiles and making memories.

"It's just what we do, it's our lifestyle almost, and once you become a part of it, it becomes natural," Hall says.

Hall says with that many large events in such a short amount of time, the key to getting it all organized is timing and logistics.