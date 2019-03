Rupp Arena has announced it has opened more seats for its upcoming P!NK concert.

New tickets are now on sale for the May 9 concert, and prices start at $34.75. Rupp Arena is opening more seats because of high demand.

P!NK has sold more than 50 million albums in her career and has had 15 singles hit the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 Chart. Four of those singles topped the charts.

Julia Michaels is listed as a special guest.

Click here to purchase tickets to the event.