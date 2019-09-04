Rural King announces it will continue firearm sales

Retailer Rural King has announced it will not discontinue its firearm sales one day after Walmart announced it will stop selling certain ammunition.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the company said it supports the 2nd Amendment and wants to protect and defend the freedom of gun ownership.

"While some retailers are bowing to pressures involving the selling of firearms, Rural King will continue to sell firearms lawfully in all our stores and online at RKGuns.com," the company said.

The company stated outdoor activities like hunting are a tradition in the U.S., and it wants to provide products its customers expect.

Rural King has multiple Kentucky locations including Winchester, Shelbyville and Pikeville.

Kroger joined Walmart Tuesday in asking customers not to openly carry their guns when they visit its stores.