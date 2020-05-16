Russell County seniors raise money for special class project

Three friends from Russell County High School have come together to celebrate one last special event their classmates assumed would be cancelled.

Nathan Garland, Aubrie Popplewell and Shay Chapman started Friday morning, and their deadline is Sunday night.

On graduation night, the seniors at RCHS have one last going away party.

"Thee seniors get together in the gym where it would be kind of like a party, there’s a bunch of giveaways such as iPads and computers”, Garland said.

The giant giveaway is funded by the school and people in the community.

"Russell County is just one of those close knit, small town communities pretty much where you know everyone," said Popplewell.

Because of COVID-19 it was cleared from the calendar, but Garland wasn’t going to give up on this one last hoorah.

"I was sitting upstairs and thinking about it, I was just going to start with what was in my wallet which was like $200," he said.

It’s been a whirlwind of a weekend ever since.

"In a blink of an eye, it felt like the whole community kind of came together," Garland said. "We’ve raised over $1000 worth of items and money."

The raffle gone virtual may not be as grand as years previous, but it will still include fun prizes.

"Phone cases, phone chargers, cash prizes, gift certificates from local businesses, we even have a camera," said Chapman.

Garland says Project Graduation means more than material things.

"A lot of kids are not able to afford such things as computers and things like that they’ll need for school, so the community comes together and tries to help as much as they can to get the students what they need before college," he said.

Mixed in with the gift-giving are last goodbyes.

"We’re actually even getting teachers on the livestream tomorrow that have had several personal connections with the students," he said.

Anyone interested in donating items or money to the RCHS graduating class can contact Nathan Garland directly at nathangarland37@gmail.com

