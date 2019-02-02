Russia: US exit from nuclear pact destabilizing

Russia's foreign minister says that the U.S. pullout from a pivotal nuclear arms control pact has further upset strategic stability.

Sergey Lavrov spoke during a meeting with President Vladimir Putin in the wake of the U.S. decision to pull the plug on the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty over alleged Russian violations.

Lavrov said that Washington has ignored Russia's offer to inspect a cruise missile that the U.S. claimed violated the pact. He charged that the U.S. itself has violated the treaty by deploying missile interceptors in Romania that use the launchers that could hold land-based cruise missiles.

The Russian minister said that another centerpiece nuclear arms pact, the New Start, which is set to expire in 2021, is also in trouble.