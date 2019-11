Incumbent Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles has been re-elected to the position.

Quarles faced off against fellow Scott County native, Democrat Robert Conway, as well as Libertarian candidate Josh Gilpin.

During his campaign, Quarles championed hemp production in the state, and touted his expansion of the Kentucky Proud program.

Quarles is a former member of the Kentucky House of Representatives, representing District 62 from 2010 to 2015.