Ryle blows past Letcher County Central in Girls' Sweet 16

Brie Crittendon, Abby Holtman and Sarah Baker each scored eleven points and Ryle blew past Letcher County Central 59-36 Wednesday afternoon in the Girls' Sweet 16.

Friday afternoon, the Lady Raiders will face Bullitt East at noon in the quarterfinals. The Lady Chargers beat Elizabethtown 66-55 in the opening round on Wednesday.

Letcher County Central led Ryle 14-9 after the first quarter, but the Lady Raiders outscored the Lady Cougars 16-6 in the second quarter and cruised from there.