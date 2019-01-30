'SAFE Patrol' helping drivers stuck in the snow and ice

With freezing temperatures, snow and ice, Kentucky's SAFE patrol is out on the roadways to assist people stuck on parkways and highways.

Photo shows SAFE Patrol operator David Clark driving the roads looking for people to assist during Wednesday's winter weather.

On Wednesday morning, the patrol says they saw a number of cars that slid off the highways.

"We either try to help them get back on the road, or we sit with them until a wrecker or somebody can help them further than what we can," said David Clark, a SAFE patrol operator.

SAFE Patrol workers help with changing a flat tire, jump-starting or providing a little gasoline to assist drivers. However, in the winter weather, more supplies are available to keep drivers safe.

"Particularly cold weather like it is now I carry a thermos of coffee, because I mean there's people who have to sit with their vehicle, truckers or whatever, so I try to at least give them something warm to drink," Clark said. "... Got a tote in the bag with coveralls, extra gloves and boots and more jackets."

The SAFE Patrol runs from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. for seven days a week. The patrol was established in 2004, and state transportation officials estimate it has helped with nearly 350,000 roadside incidents.

