SEC Nation comes to Lexington ahead of Florida game

SEC Nation will be at the University of Kentucky Saturday morning to kick off game day against Florida.

The University of Kentucky prepares for the SEC Nation show ahead of the Florida game. (WKYT)

Fans are looking forward to the SEC Nation being on campus before the game. Students gathered together to make posters that will show off their school spirit to the the show that airs on the SEC Network.

Fans and students say they are excited for Saturday and feel that games like this bring everyone together.

SEC Nation will begin Saturday at 10:00 a.m. in front of the Wiliam T. Young Library.