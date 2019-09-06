SEC Nation is coming to UK's Campus for Florida game

SEC Nation will be at the University of Kentucky's campus for next weekend's football game against Florida.

The SEC Network's pregame show will air live at the William T. Young Library from 10:00 a.m. until noon.

Fans are encouraged to attend and arrive early for free SEC Nation T-shirts. Free food and gear will be available, and fans will be eligible to win prizes.

Free parking will be located in parking structure #2 off of University Drive.

Kickoff for the sold-out game between Kentucky and Florida is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and will air on ESPN.