No fans allowed at SEC Tournament

The SEC has announced it will not allow fans at the men's tournament in Nashville starting Thursday, March 12. Attendance has been limited to just essential staff, credentialed media and limited family.

Also, the SEC announced in a press release that all regular-season contests in all sports on SEC campuses and SEC Championship events will have similar attendance restrictions starting Thursday, March 12 through at least March 30, when the league will re-evaluate conditions.

Statement from the SEC:https://t.co/XIDH44gXei — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) March 12, 2020

Kentucky head coach John Calipari has taken to Twitter to address the situation.

Our staff has been in constant contact with the league office over the last few days and continually monitoring the situation at hand. I know this decision by our league did not come lightly. https://t.co/rZXsH7qdTt — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) March 12, 2020

"I understand how much this tournament means to our fans, especially those who can’t get tickets to @Rupp_Arena," Calipari tweeted. "Our team is saddened you can’t be in the building with us."

"At the end of the day, the health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and #BBN must take priority. I know our fan base will still show support for these kids through other means."

The press release provided by the SEC also gave information for those who have purchased tickets for the tournament:

"For the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament, automatic refunds of ticket purchases will be made to fans who are the original purchaser of the tickets from SEC Office or an SEC university, or a verified purchaser on the SEC Ticket Exchange powered by Ticketmaster. For regular season events, each campus will determine refund policies and procedures."