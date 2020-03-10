SEC raising money for tornado relief during tournament in Nashville

Fans heading to Nashville for the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament this week will be able to help out the communities of Middle Tennessee that were devastated by recent tornadoes.

On Tuesday, the SEC encouraged fans to contribute to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, or CFMT.

The CFMT provides support for 40 counties across Middle Tennessee. Donations during the men’s basketball tournament will be directed to non-profit organizations in several counties, including Davidson, Putnam and Wilson counties.

The tournament is scheduled for Wednesday through Sunday at Bridgestone Arena.



CFMT representatives will be located at two locations on the concourse of Bridgestone Arena to accept donations on all days of the tournament. The representatives will be able to accept credit cards and debit cards.



Kentucky's first game is at 1 p.m. Friday. The Wildcats will play the winner of the Tennessee-Alabama game from the day before.