SEC revises alcohol policy, possibly opening door for sales at UK games

The Southeastern Conference has revised its alcohol policy to give member institutions the choice to allow alcohol sales at its venues.

The 14 universities will now be able to have the ability to establish sales locations, purchase limits and designated times for sales. Sales would be limited to beer and wine, and institutions would have to implement a server training program for staff.

“Our policy governing alcohol sales has been a source of considerable discussion and respectful debate among our member universities in recent years,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “As a Conference, we have been observant of trends in the sale and consumption of alcohol at collegiate sporting events and have drawn upon the experiences and insights of our member schools which have responsibly established limited alcohol sales within controlled spaces and premium seating areas. We remain the only conference to set forth league-wide standards for the responsible management of the sale of alcoholic beverages.”

The policy goes into effect Aug. 1.

The University of Kentucky is expected to make a statement on the revisions Friday.