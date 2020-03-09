SEC to disinfect basketballs during tournament because of caronavirus

Sanitizing the basketballs with hospital grade disinfectant after each practice and game at this week's Southeastern Conference tournament is just one change because of the coronavirus.

The league says it's putting the measure into effect along with others as the nation grapples with the public health concern, but it has not made any changes to the schedule of events at the tournament in Nashville.

"At this time our focus and expectation is to play the tournament as scheduled. Local authorities have confirmed this approach is consistent with current public health recommendations," the league announced Monday. "We remain alert to any circumstances that could warrant adjustments for the health and well-being of our student-athletes, fans and other participants."

When the tournament starts Wednesday at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, fans and players will find the following health precautions:

Additional hand sanitizers will be present at arena entrances and throughout concourse and in meeting rooms



Use of hospital grade disinfectant to sanitize locker rooms before teams arrive and upon departure



Sanitization of game balls with hospital grade disinfectant after each practice and game



Sanitization of team benches plus band and cheerleader seating areas following each game



Hand sanitizers, disinfectant wipes and Lysol spray in team locker rooms



Hand sanitizers at scorer's table, in officials' locker rooms and operations offices

