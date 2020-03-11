SPECIAL REPORT: COVID-19 update from Gov. Beshear

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is about to give us another update on the coronavirus here in Kentucky, which is now being referred to as COVID-19.
It is scheduled for 9 a.m.:
Gov. Beshear confirmed in a Tuesday afternoon press conference two more COVID-19 cases in Harrison County.
That brings the current total of cases in Kentucky to eight.
Recap of #COVID19 cases in Kentucky:— Andrea Walker (@AndreaWKYT) March 11, 2020
•8 confirmed cases
•3 women, 5 men
•Age Range: 27-69
•5 cases in Harrison Co, All of them Linked
•2 cases in Fayette Co
•1 case in Jefferson Co
Standing by for an update from @GovAndyBeshear which will air LIVE on @WKYT