SPECIAL REPORT: COVID-19 update from Gov. Beshear

Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 9:08 AM, Mar 11, 2020

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is about to give us another update on the coronavirus here in Kentucky, which is now being referred to as COVID-19.

It is scheduled for 9 a.m.:

Gov. Beshear confirmed in a Tuesday afternoon press conference two more COVID-19 cases in Harrison County.

That brings the current total of cases in Kentucky to eight.


 