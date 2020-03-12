SPECIAL REPORT: Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update

Governor Andy Beshear gave another update about the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky Thursday morning.

He said, as of Thursday morning, there were no new cases confirmed in Kentucky. Gov. Beshear did say they are expecting another case to be confirmed out of Louisville soon.

We expect that to be an employee at Humana in Louisville who has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement on Thursday morning, the health insurance company said the person works in the Waterside Building.

Company leaders also say others who worked close to that person were asked to self-quarantine. The company noted the employee stayed home and got medical care.

Governor says no new cases of Coronavirus in Ky. pic.twitter.com/0MysGGBryk — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) March 12, 2020

The governor stressed again that Kentuckians should avoid large crowds.

He also recommended again that churches consider canceling services this week. Beshear said a couple of the state's COVID-19 cases had been spread at church.