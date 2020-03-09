Coronavirus patient worked at Cynthiana Walmart

Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on the coronavirus cases in Kentucky Monday morning.

There are at least four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky right now. That includes two patients from Harrison County and one patient from Lexington. The fourth patient is from Jefferson County.

Gov. Beshear said Monday only one of the four patients had recently traveled. Which means the virus is community spread.

Gov. Beshear setting an example for state employees, urging employers to accommodate sick leave needs for patients at risk or testing positive for #coronavirus — Andrea Walker (@AndreaWKYT) March 9, 2020

We're told the two Harrison County patients are connected and one of them worked at the Cynthiana Walmart.

Beshear says health officials are also monitoring six other employees from that Walmart, but none of them have shown symptoms.

Those six people are self-isolating.

Gov. Beshear says people over the age of 60, along with those with heart or kidney disease should take extra precautions. Nursing homes and assisted living facilities are also being urged to limit visitation.

Beshear says the first COVID-19 patient from Harrison County is showing signs of improvement.

The governor noted that while the state is dealing with four cases of coronavirus, the state has had around 20,000 flu cases.

Health officials say practicing good hygiene is an excellent defense against both diseases.

CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: Governor Beshear echoing message of Togetherness and Transparency. — Andrea Walker (@AndreaWKYT) March 9, 2020

A state hotline has been set up to help Kentuckians who have questions or need help. That number is 1-800-722-5725.