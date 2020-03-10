Gov. Beshear releases more information about COVID-19 patients

Governor Andy Beshear took to the podium Tuesday morning to give another update on the coronavirus cases in Kentucky.

There are now at least six confirmed cases of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19 here in Kentucky.

That includes three patients from Harrison County, one in Jefferson County and two in Lexington.

Gov. Beshear gave more information about those patients Tuesday morning. He said all three Harrison County cases are connected. They are a 27-year-old woman, a 67-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man.

One of those people is an employee at the Cynthiana Walmart. Gov. Beshear said the store is still safe for shoppers.

The Lexington cases are two men, a 49-year-old and a 68-year-old. The Jefferson County case is a 69-year-old man.

The governor said that's all the information they can release right now due to privacy concerns.

Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said all six patients are showing signs of improvement.

Acting Health Cabinet Secretary Eric Friedlander also asked people not to visit people in long term care facilities unless it is an end of life situation.

A state hotline has been set up to help Kentuckians who have questions or need help. That number is 1-800-722-5725.