STILL SERVING: Bazaar Eatery and Crank & Boom

Happy Friday everyone. Today, we start with one of the best up-and-coming spots in Lexington. Right across the street from Jeff Ruby's in downtown Lexington inside the brand new Ethereal Public House is Bazaar Eatery.

Photo: Bazaar Eatery

Seneca Holden, Abdallah Hmoud, Justin Whittingham and Mitch Boggs used their culinary experiences from the Gringos food truck and Crank & Boom to answer the following question:

“What do you crave," said Holden. "It comes down to a few things: Good food, fresh food, food made with love, hot food and food like right now and that is something we could do.”

Bazaar features a number of amazing burritos, quesadillas, tacos, and loaded nachos.

“We brought back the favorites from Gringos," said Holden. "The Shogun Taco, the classic Gringo Taco. We brought in something new. Falafel taco that is brought in with a Jordanian feel because Abdallah’s mom came all the way here from Jordan and taught us how to make authentic Falafel. That is something you can get a taste of that you can get absolutely nowhere else.”

To order, give them a call at 859-368-0132 for curbside pickup.

Two of Bazaar's chefs came from Crank & Boom. Lexington's craft ice cream spot is still serving curbside pickup and local delivery at both their Summit and Manchester locations.

They have been whipping up some creative small batch flavors to join in on Andy Beshear's Team Kentucky campaign.

Give them a call and order a sweet treat to kick off your weekend with a boom.

If you have a restaurant that you want Alex Walker to feature, email him at stillserving@wkyt.com.