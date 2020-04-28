STILL SERVING: Bella Note, Smashing Tomato and DV8 Kitchen

Happy Wednesday everyone. Today, we start with a great Italian spot called Bella Note off Nicholasville Road in Lexington.

They're still serving delicious food through carryout and you can also order delivery on DoorDash.

“We are offering a $29.99 family feast," said Assistant General Manager Jameson Price. "Comes with a family salad, family entrée and a family desert. There are several options and we want to make sure that we have everything for our guests that they have always had and at great discounts too."

"We are offering 25% percent carryout discount for all healthcare workers, first responders and teachers. We are also doing 25% discount on Mondays for all restaurant industry workers. We want to give the best we can back to a city that has given us so much too," said Price.

Our next stop is Smashing Tomato which is also off Nicholasville Road in Lexington. You can call in you order or order online for carryout plus have it delivered through DoorDash.

They've got all kinds of great wood-fired pizza, like the Hot Brown and Dante. They also have flatbread sandwiches and baked pasta.

Smashing Tomato and Bella Note also have 1/2 off bottles of wine every day of the week.

DV8 Kitchen is having a pop-up on Friday. Pre-order items online on their Facebook page or call 859-273-4663 before 5:00 on Thursday. You can order cinnamon rolls, chicken salad, sourdough bread, jams and cookies and then pick up your food Friday between 10:30-2 at the restaurant's South Broadway parking lot.