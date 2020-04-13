STILL SERVING: Bourbon N' Toulouse, Bear & the Butcher and Suggins

Week No. 3 of Still Serving is underway and we start with one of the restaurant partners of the University of Kentucky and the Big Blue Nation, Bourbon N’ Toulouse.

Photo: Bear & the Butcher

Open since 2004, this spot on Euclid Avenue has been recreating the tastes of New Orleans here in Lexington. It’s Cajun and Creole cuisine in its finest form. For gumbo, jambalaya and much more, order carryout, or get it delivered through DoorDash or Grubhub. Call them at (859) 335-0300.

Right next door is Bear & the Butcher. They’re also offering curbside pickup and delivery through DoorDash. If you head to bearandthebutcher.com, you can check out their curbside menu. Grilled flank steak tacos, house smoked chicken wings and Buffalo Trace bourbon glazed salmon are some of their fantastic options. Call them at (859) 469-9188.

Staying in Chevy Chase, we head to Suggins Bar and Grill. It’s your friendly neighborhood spot, specializing in delicious burgers and local, southern hospitality. They are offering plenty of lunch and dinner carry-out specials. To check those out, visit their Facebook page and call them at (859) 268-0709.

If you know of a restaurant that should be featured, email Alex Walker at stillserving@wkyt.com.