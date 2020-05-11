STILL SERVING: Dad's Favorites, Tomatoes & Flames, JK's Cafe

It's hard to believe this is Week No. 7 of "Still Serving." The state is starting to open up, but keep supporting your local restaurants. They appreciate it more than you know.

Photo: Dad's Favorites

Today we start with Dad's Favorites Deli. They have two locations (Lane Allen Road and one inside Blue Stallion Brewery). Check them out to order items like their buffalo mac and cheese and Smoky Pimento BLT.

Our next stop is Tomatoes & Flames on Maysville Road in Mount Sterling. This week, teachers and nurses receive 10% off their order. They are still serving pizza, subs, soups and salads and how cool is this. For ten dollars, you get a make your own pizza kit with two toppings. Once you order, just stretch the dough, pour on the sauce, add the cheese and toppings and bake. To order that plus items from their menu, give them a call at (859) 520-3723.

Our final stop on this Monday is JK's Cafe on Old Boonesboro Road in Winchester. They are still serving wonderful meals and they have a great menu to choose from including fifteen sandwich options, a number of delicious burgers and hot plates like their famous hot brown. Their menu also includes soups, salads, a special of the day and desert of the day. Give them a call at 859-744-4444.

If you have a restaurant that you want Alex Walker to feature, email him at stillserving@wkyt.com.