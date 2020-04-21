STILL SERVING: Giuseppe's, Chicken Salad Chick and girlsgirlsgirls Burritos

On Wednesday's "Still Serving," we start with one of Lexington's favorite Italian restaurants Giuseppe's.

They are still serving dinner from 4-9 seven days a week and they even have live jazz for drive-through customers on the weekends. That is worth the visit alone.

In addition to their drive-through, you can order seafood, steaks and pasta dishes for curbside pickup and delivery.

Up next is Chicken Salad Chick on Brannon Road in Nicholasville. This is the place for chicken salad lovers to rejoice. They've taken this southern favorite to a whole new level with 12 flavors of chicken salad served from the heart.

They are open from 11-5 and closed on Sunday. Give them a call at 859-273-4000.

Our final stop is girlsgirlsgirls Burritos on South Limestone Road in downtown Lexington. For burritos, house-made tamales, quesadillas, fresh fried chips and rotating specials, call or text 859-285-MULE.

They are still serving up free bicycle delivery, curbside pickup and window takeout only.

If you want Alex Walker to highlight a local restaurant, email him at stillserving@wkyt.com.