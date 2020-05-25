STILL SERVING: Goodfellas, Cottage Café and Masala Indian Cuisine

Week No. 9 of Still Serving is officially underway and today on Memorial Day we start with Goodfellas. This spot is one of Lexington’s most popular pizza joints and they are still serving carryout at their Distillery District location on Manchester Street and their downtown location on Mill Street.

I just checked them out last week and it’s a super easy and safe process. You can either call (859) 523-5280 ahead of time and pick up your order or just show up, and select your slices in person.

As of Friday, there will also be limited dine-in seating and patio seating at the Distillery District location. So go and check them out.

Our next stop today is Masala Indian Cuisine in Beaumont on Fieldstone Way. They’re still serving lunch and dinner for both carryout and delivery. The food is authentic, the prices are very reasonable and the portion sizes are huge. They have Tandoori specialities, seafood specialties, lamb and goat delicacies and an extensive list of chicken specialties. Go and check them out!

Our final stop today is a staple in the Nicholasville community, the Cottage Café on North Main Street. They’re offering curbside pickup and delivery and you can give them a call at (859) 887-1911. Cottage Café has great food at a reasonable price and you can check their Facebook page for daily specials.

As always if you have a restaurant that you want me to feature, email me at stillserving@wkyt.com.