STILL SERVING: J. Render's and Proud Mary BBQ

Happy Friday everyone. Today we start with J. Render's Southern Table and Bar. They specialize in hearty plates of BBQ and a full menu of comfort food that you can still order via curbside pickup or delivery.

Photo: Proud Mary BBQ

Monday and Wednesday, they have 1/2 price smoked chicken wings, a rib special on Tuesday, prime rib on Thursday and a great family deal on the weekends.

“Every Sunday, we have Sunday Supper," said Gwyn Everly of J. Render's. "This Sunday, we are having fried chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn bread, gravy and banana pudding. On Friday and Saturday, we are having a cookout so we try to come up with something new every week to keep it interesting.”

J. Render's also offers cocktails and mixed drinks to-go, which is just another reason to go and support a Lexington staple.

“The fact that people are still coming, we are able to limp along. Our obligations still come in, but at least with the business we are doing right now, we are going to be here when it reopens. It does matter. You think getting dinner one night doesn’t matter, it matters a lot," said Everly.

Our final stop is Proud Mary BBQ on Old Richmond Road in Lexington.

Their full menu is available Friday, Saturday and Sunday for curbside pickup and they have some delicious specials available as well.

You can get three pounds of boiled crawfish with corn and potatoes for $33 or five pounds for $50. You can also order two slabs of baby back ribs, two quarts of sides and a large salad for $44.

In addition to a blackened chicken over jambalaya and a chicken tender special, they also have a special that features, pork, brisket, ribs, sausage, chicken, catfish, shrimp, frog legs, and crawfish etouffee with four sides for $49.

For delicious food and drinks to-go, give them a call at (859) 913-5611.

