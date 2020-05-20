STILL SERVING: Joella's, Danielle's Country Sandwiches and Madison Co. Farmers Market

Happy Wednesday everyone. Nashville hot chicken is great, but right here in the Bluegrass, you can get hot chicken that ranks up there with the best at Joella's Hot Chicken on Cochran Road.

Photo: Joella's Hot Chicken

They've got fantastic southern-fried chicken with six different heat levels, made-from-scratch sides and a menu that includes chicken and waffles.

Joella's is still serving takeout, delivery through DoorDash and come Friday, they plan on opening their dining room and patio area

“The local restaurants and local business need our help right now," said Josh Tudor of Joella's Hot Chicken. "We are trying to give back to the community as much as we can. We are doing a family pack that is a lower price to get a better bang for your buck. Just trying to help everybody in these times and the more they can put back in the local community, the better it is for everybody.”

Our next stop is Danielle's Country Sandwiches in Richmond. They've got a number of delicious items to choose from, including their Pimento Cheese sandwiches, BLTs, chicken salad, pulled pork and ribeye steak sandwiches.

Check their Facebook page for daily specials.

With Memorial Day weekend coming up, they're also offering 40 burger patties for $44.50 and 20-packs of hot dogs for $10. Give them a call at (859) 314-5734.

Our last stop is the Madison County Farmers Market in Richmond. It is located on Barnes Mill Road near the Meijer.

You can either call in your order at (859) 925-9936 and pick it up or walk the market grounds on Saturday from 9am-1pm.

Check them out for fresh, locally-grown fruits and vegetables, farm-raised meats, specialized cheeses and spreads and delicious deserts.

If you have a restaurant that you want Alex Walker to feature, email him at stillserving@wkyt.com.