STILL SERVING: KSBar & Grille and Tilted Kilt

Happy Wednesday everyone. Today, we start with KSBar & Grille on South Broadway in Lexington. This bar is brought to you by Kentucky Sports Radio and it focuses on wings, burgers and BBQ.

“Monday-Friday, we do a deal that goes the whole day as long as it lasts where you get two entrees with fries and a six-pack of domestic beer," said KSBar General Manager Monique Harpole.

"They range from $20-$22 dollars. We’ve had guests that call and say they really don’t want beer, so we are offering to get a half gallon of soft drinks and we just started making homemade deserts. They are shareable and they are huge. On the weekends, we are offering prime rib for families of two of four. We know times are hard and money is tight, so it helps where you can feed your family," said Harpole.

KSBar also has mason jar cocktails to-go, including margaritas, long islands and Ale Eight slushies.

Right next door is locally-owned Tilted Kilt. They feature Irish, English and Scottish pub fare as well as American favorites. Their full menu is available and like KSBar, feature a number of incredible specials.

“Monday is buy one, get one boneless wings, Tuesday is Taco Tuesday, Wednesday is free fried pickles with a $20 order or more, Thursday is "Sammich Thursday" and Friday is the traditional wing stimulus package and you buy a dozen traditional wings and you get six free," said Laura Thornton of Tilted Kilt.

In addition to those weekly specials, Tilted Kilt offers family meals for four, cocktails to-go and delicious dishes like their BBQ Bacon Burger and Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese.

