STILL SERVING: Loma's at the Opera House, Jeff Ruby's and Fresh Bites

Happy Friday everyone. Today we start with Loma’s at the Opera House in downtown Winchester.

This is a great local restaurant on the corner of Main Street and Lexington avenue and their menu is extensive.

They have great appetizers, a number of salads and sandwiches like their beer cheese burger and they also have great entree selections.

Loma’s also has featured cocktails every week. Try their watermelon margarita, whiskey sour and rum punch. They are still serving curbside pickup and you can give them a call at 859-745-2716.

Up next is Jeff Ruby's in downtown Lexington. One of the best steak spots in the city just started serving curbside family meal kits. The cook-at-home meal kit each serving four, features steaks for the grill, Freddie salad, baked macaroni and cheese, asparagus and a one pound sourdough round.

A number of cuts of steak are available and they are also selling wine with significant discounts. To order, visit jeffrubys.alohaorderonline.com.

Our final stop is the Fresh Bites takeout menu inside the Lexington Marriott City Center. They’re open from 6am-10pm and you can call the hotel directly to place an order for pickup or order delivery through DoorDash.

Check them out for items like their bluegrass burger with fries, broken yolk sandwich with hash browns or their jerk chicken cobb salad.

If you have a restaurant that you want me to feature, email me at stillserving@wkyt.com.