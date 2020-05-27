STILL SERVING: Magee's, Wildcat Willy's and Charlie Brown's

Happy Wednesday everyone. As dining rooms and patios open up across the state, we continue to highlight area restaurants that are still serving you.

Today we start with Magee's Bakery on East Main Street. Open since 1956, Magee's features the best baked goods in town! Check them out for fresh-made donuts, breads, pastries and pies. Magee's is open for breakfast and lunch and they have a number of delicious sandwiches, including their famous Avocado Bacon Bagel.

Order online at mageesbakery.com or call them at 859-255-9481.

Our next stop on this Wednesday is Wildcat Willy’s Distillery in Winchester. The gang over there is still serving carryout and delivery, but if you want to visit and spend some time on-site, they just opened outdoor seating at their location on East Broadway Street. Wildcat Willy’s has a menu that changes every day, so check out their Facebook page and make sure to ask about their Adult Capri Suns and drinks to go. Give them a call at (859) 355-5000.

Up next we head to Charlie Brown’s on Euclid Avenue in Chevy Chase. They just partially opened up on Friday with limited seating on a first come first serve basis. If you don’t want to eat on-site, give them a call and they will meet you at their curb with your takeout order. They are running a great special right now: four entrees and a side for $30.

Charlie Browns also has beer, wine, mixed drinks and liters to-go, so make sure you go and check them out.

If you have a restaurant that you want Alex Walker to feature, email him at stillserving@wkyt.com.