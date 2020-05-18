STILL SERVING: Main Street Diner, Riverboat Grill and Thai Smile

Week No. 8 of "Still Serving" is underway and today we head to Frankfort for a trio of restaurants that are still serving you.

We start with Main Street Diner in the heart of Frankfort. This 1950's style restaurant is locally and family owned and they serve a variety of home-cooked meals.

Check their Facebook page for daily specials. For takeout and delivery, give them a call at 502-682-9195.

Up next is their sister station Riverboat Grill. They're still serving takeout and delivery and they're also serving boaters that pull up to their dock.

Give them a call to check out their combo meals. You get two meals, an appetizer and two beers for $25.

Our final stop is Thai Smile in both Frankfort and Richmond. They're open for takeout and delivery and if you need a mask, they have them.

Thai Smile is also giving out 100 free meals every Saturday to people in need.

Frankfort: (502) 227-9934

Richmond: (859) 624-2501