STILL SERVING: Malone's, Drake's, Azur and Sedona Taphouse

Friday's "Still Serving" spotlight shines on the Bluegrass Hospitality Group.

Malone's, Drake's and Harry's all fall under that umbrella. All three are staples in the Lexington restaurant scene and they are still serving carryout and delivery through DoorDash.

“We have a carryout promotion where if you spend 50 dollars or more, you receive a complimentary car wash with your order which also helps support another local business here in town," said Bluegrass Hospitality Group Marketing Director Amber Cook.

"Malone's is featuring a $19.99 filet medallion entree, which comes with a classic side, the famous Lexingtonian salad and bread and that’s offered seven days a week. The Drake's brand is offering the mini burgers with a classic side for $7.99. That promotion is offered Sunday-Thursday only," said Cook.

The BHG has also partnered with local businesses to give back and serve our local heroes with their Drake's food truck.

Our next stop is Azur Restaurant & Patio located off Harrodsburg Road in the Beaumont Centre Circle. Give them a call at 859-296-1007 for takeout. Delivery is also offered within a four-mile radius.

Chef Jeremy is always whipping up some fantastic options, including woven shrimp, Mongolian smoked chicken wings and buffalo fried chicken cobb salad.

Our final stop of the week is Sedona Taphouse in the Palomar Centre in Lexington. If you go to sedonataphouse.com, you can check out their daily to-go specials. They have lunch meal deals, family meal deals and a menu that includes, pasta, burgers and their delicious flat iron steak.

