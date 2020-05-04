STILL SERVING: Mi Pequeña Hacienda, El Charro and El Toro

Week No. 6 of "Still Serving" is underway and with Cinco de Mayo just a day away, it only makes sense to feature a handful of Mexican restaurants serving up awesome specials.

We start with Mi Pequeña Hacienda. They have two locations on Lansdowne Drive and Brannon Crossing and they are serving up $8 house margaritas and a $10 pork chile verde special.

If your order is $35 or more, you get a free Cinco de Mayo tshirt. Give them a call at 859-245-4678.

Our next stop is El Charro on Old Harrodsburg Road in Lexington.

They know Cinco de Mayo is cause for celebration and they are serving up 2 for 1 house margaritas and two tacos for $5. You can order online at www.elcharrolex.com or give them a call at 859-219-0200.

Our final stop on this Monday is El Toro on Nicholasville Road.

They are offering up $5 margaritas and you can pair that with their $9.49 fajita lunch special and $13.49 fajita dinner special.

To order, give them a call at 859-277-2255

If you have a restaurant that you want Alex Walker to feature, email him at stillserving@wkyt.com.