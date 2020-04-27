STILL SERVING: Mr. Brews Taphouse, Banners and Versailles Brewing Co.

Week No. 5 of "Still Serving" is underway and we start with Mr. Brews Taphouse in Lexington.

Photo: Banners

Their burger selection is top-notch, including their Bacon Mac & Cheese burger and Kentucky Bourbon Classic. They are still serving to-go orders, delivery through DoorDash and they encourage you to call to hear their daily specials.

“Daily deal we have is any four burgers, basket of fries, basket of chips for $36 so you can feed your entire family for $36," said the owner of Mr. Brews Taphouse Nathan Canavera. "That is what a lot of our families are looking for. How do we get a one stop shop and of course we encourage you to add a growler of beer to that.”

Mr. Brews has an ever-changing tap list and it's important now more than ever to support local spots like theirs.

“If you want to see us here when it’s over and you want to sit down and have a beer with us, please get out and support your local guys," said Canavera. "Not just us but your neighborhood restaurants and bars. I encourage everybody to hit local and I can’t wait to see you soon.”

Give them a call at (859) 219-1931.

Our next stop is Banners on Boston Road in Lexington.

They're still serving take-out, curbside pickup and delivery through UberEats. Check them out for daily specials like Taco Tuesdays and wings on Thursday plus they have beer and cocktails to go. Give them a call at (859) 223-4775.

Our final stop is Versailles Brewing Company in Versailles of course.

They are open for both carryout and delivery. They have a full-service restaurant plus growlers of their brewed-on-site craft beer as well as a variety of options from other local breweries. Give them a call at 859-256-0169.

If you have a restaurant that you want Alex Walker to feature, email him at stillserving@wkyt.com.