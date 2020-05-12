STILL SERVING: Ouita Michel Family of Restaurants

On May 22, restaurants in Kentucky are allowed to serve dine-in customers at 33% capacity and that includes the Ouita Michel Family of Restaurants.

Not all of her restaurants will open up right away, but rather in stages. Before next Friday's date, let's take a look at her restaurants that are still serving curbside pickup.

Starting with Holly Hill Inn over in Midway, Chef Ouita is cooking up some incredible suppers to-go.

“We do curbside pickup every Friday, Saturday and Sunday and our menu changes each week," said Michel. "You can go on our website HollyHillInn.com and see what our menu is this week. We always have a take-and-bake casserole that you can take home cold and we offer several items from our bakery as well.”

Speaking of sweets, her Midway Bakery is open as well.

“At Midway Bakery, we are open seven days a week for curbside delivery and their menu can be found at midwaybakery.com."

A few miles down the road from Holly Hill Inn, Wallace Station is still open for curbside pickup. Order online or give them a call Wednesday-Monday.

As for two of her restaurants in downtown Lexington, Smithtown Seafood at West Sixth is open with daily specials. Order Online or Call (859) 303-4100.

Zim's Cafe is also still serving at the courthouse. Call them at (859) 785-3690.

Windy Corner Market and Honeywood will open up in the near future and no matter where you go, Chef Ouita is forever grateful.

“I just want to offer my thanks to my community for their support in everything they have done for all of our restaurants," said Michel. "Our customers have donated money so that we can provide out of work employees with Kroger gift cards, with gas cards and we could not have done that without the support of the Central Kentucky community and I will spend the rest of my life trying to pay it forward.”