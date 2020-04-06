STILL SERVING: Parkette, Trindy's and Formaggio Italiano

Week No. 2 of "Still Serving" is underway and it's important now more than ever to support your local food scene. Alex Walker featured five restaurants last weeks and today, we start with a Lexington staple.

"Parkette has been in Lexington since 1951. 69 years this year," said Parkette co-owner Randy Kaplan.

It's hard to beat the food at Parkette Drive-In on New Circle Road. They're famous for their double-decker Poor Boy burger, but you can't go wrong with anything on the menu.

They're open from 11-8 Monday-Thursday and 11-9 on Friday and Saturday.

"It's a challenging time as everyone knows," said Kaplan. "We are fortunate we have curbside service and we have takeout and to-go orders and delivery through Door Dash. What is overwhelming is the support of the community. They have rallied around local restaurants including us and I am very grateful for that."

In Georgetown, Trindy's is still serving curbside orders and delivery through Kentucky Takeout and Door Dash. Everything is fresh and made-to-order, including their Spicy Cheese Cubs and Loaded Steak Fries.

Check them out at 751 Slone drive #20 in the Indian Acres shopping center. They are open from 11-9 Tuesday-Saturday and 12-8 on Sundays.

Formaggio Italiano is also still serving in Georgetown. Carryout, curbside and delivery are your three options. They have a fantastic spread of pizzas, calzones and pasta and they are even serving margaritas, sangria and all your favorite drinks to-go.

You can call them at 502-642-4381 to place your order.

If you have a restaurant that should be featured, email stillserving@wkyt.com.