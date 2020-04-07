STILL SERVING: Pop's BBQ, Babes BBQ and KY Mountain Deli

Since “Still Serving” began last week, I’ve gotten four emails about the same place, so I just had to feature Pop’s Southern Style BBQ in Morehead. They come highly recommended and their food looks incredible.

They have a drive through and curbside pickup is available as well. They’ve got seafood, wings, burgers and some of the best BBQ in Kentucky. Check out their Facebook page for daily specials.

Up next is another BBQ place. Babes in Georgetown on Cincinnati road. They’re open Tuesday-Thursday from 11-3 and Friday and Saturday from 11-8.

They’ve got all the BBQ you could want, but they are much more than that. They’ve got brisket tacos, brisket fajitas, Stromboli and they even feature brunch on the weekends. Give them a call at 502-603-0441.

Our last stop is Kentucky Mountain Deli in Berea right by the Berea College campus on Scaffold Cane Road.

It’s a full service authentic Italian deli and just look at these sandwiches. Top-notch stuff. Hot roast beef with caramelized onions, Italian sausage with peppers and onions. You can also order soups, salads and fresh deli meats by the pound. They are open for curbside pickup and delivery every day of the week except for Sundays.

Another great way to support local restaurants is to buy gift cards. It gives them some instant cash flow and you can redeem them down the road.

As always, if you have a restaurant that you want to feature, email Alex Walker at stillserving@wkyt.com.