STILL SERVING: Raising Cane's, Han Woo Ri, The Southern Deli & Tavern

“Still Serving” continues with a look at Raising Cane’s. They’re known for their delicious chicken tenders and you can still order from their menu at their drive-throughs. They have a handful of Lexington locations and a number of restaurants around the state.

Photo: Raising Cane's

What’s great about Raising Cane’s is their constant support for Kentuckians affected by the outbreak of COVID-19.

“We are feeding a lot of healthcare workers and those on the front line of this crisis,” said Garyen Denning of Raising Cane’s. “Our hats off to those people at Baptist Health and UK Hospital. We are giving them free box cards so they can come through our drive-through, get a hot fresh meal, take it home with them and just take a breath.”

Raising Cane’s has also shown their support for Team Kentucky through the return of a popular drink.

“One of the coolest things we have done is we brought back our green lemonade,” said Denning. “Governor Beshear has an initiative. UK, Rupp Arena, Commonwealth turn green and we thought let’s bring back our green lemonade and when somebody comes through our drive-through, order a green lemonade as a way to show support.”

Our next stop is Han Woo Ri, a wonderful Korean restaurant on South Limestone in downtown Lexington. They’re open from 11-2:30 and 5-8 and you can call 859-258-2208 for takeout.

Further down Limestone is The Southern Deli & Tavern. They’re open for carry out and delivery through UberEats, Grubhub and Postmates. Check them out for top-notch burgers and deli sandwiches with a southern spin.

As always, if you have a restaurant that you want Alex Walker to feature, email stillserving@wkyt.com.