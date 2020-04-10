STILL SERVING: Stella's Kentucky Deli, Southland Bagel and Great Bagel

As week two of "Still Serving" comes to a close, we want to remind you that if you have a restaurant that is still serving, go to WKYT.com, click on Alex Walker's picture in the upper right hand corner and you can register your restaurant there.

We want our viewers to support your businesses and that’s a great way to get your name out there.

On this Friday, we're going to start with Stella’s Kentucky Deli on the corner of Jefferson and Ballard in downtown Lexington. They are open from 10-3 for carry out and you can see their menu at stellaskentuckydeli.com.

In addition to their regular menu items, they have spreads, soups and other deli items available to-go. Chicken salad, pimento cheese, burgoo, you name it!

It's almost the weekend, so it's time to think about enhancing your breakfast and we’ve got a pair of bagel shops that can do just that.

Starting with Southland Bagel on Southland Drive in Lexington, they’re open for carry out, curbside and delivery through Grubhub. They’ve got a great selection of bagels, cream cheeses, cookies and pastries and sometimes they even have a peanut butter and jelly cream cheese.

Finishing with Great Bagel, there are two locations. One on Woodland Avenue that is open for carryout from 8-1 Wednesday through Sunday. There is also a new location on Boston Road open seven days a week from 8-1. You can order ahead and pick it up or get your hot and fresh bagels delivered through DoorDash.

As always, if you have a restaurant that you want us to feature, email stillserving@wkyt.com.