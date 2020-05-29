STILL SERVING: Sushi Blue, Lexington Diner and Beef O'Brady's

Happy Friday everyone. Today we start with one of Lexington's most popular sushi restaurants. Check out Sushi Blue on Pasadena Drive.

They're open from 6pm-2am Monday-Saturday and they're still serving curbside pickup and delivery and as of last Friday, if you want to eat inside their restaurant, just call ahead and make a reservation. The dining room is now open.

To make that reservation or to order pick-up, give them a call at 859-523-6862.

Our next stop is Lexington Diner on Lane Allen Road in Lexington.

They just opened their dining room on May 27.

Go to lexingtondiner.com or call them at 859-303-5573 to make a reservation. If you're not ready to dine-in quite yet, carry-out is still available. Weather permitting, reservations can also be made for patio seating.

Our final stop this week is the Beef O' Brady's in Frankfort.

They're open for in-house dining and they're still serving curbside pickup and delivery from 11-8. You can see the menu and order online at beefobradys.com. Check out their Facebook page for daily specials like Burger Mondays and Wing Wednesdays.

If you have a restaurant that you want Alex Walker to feature, email him at stillserving@wkyt.com.