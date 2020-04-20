STILL SERVING: The Wok, Mr. Kabab and Red State BBQ

Week No. 4 of “Still Serving” is underway and we have been overwhelmed with emails about restaurants that are still serving you. Let’s continue to support our local food scene now more than ever.

Today we start with an Asian Café called The Wok on Waller Avenue in Lexington.

They’re still serving curbside pickup and delivery and they pride themselves on delicious regional cuisine with all natural meats and veggies. To order dishes like Vietnamese steak, Kung Pao chicken and their famous egg rolls, give them a call at 859-255-7383.

Up next is Mr. Kabab, a locally owned Mediterranean restaurant on Richmond road in Lexington. They’re still open for curbside pickup and delivery and I may just order some of this later this week. They have all kinds of great sandwiches on their menu, including beef kebab and everything is very reasonably priced. Mr. Kabab also has a number of skewer platters that you can order. Sign me up for the spicy chicken.

Our final stop on this Monday is also in Lexington on Georgetown road. Red State BBQ is still open and still serving you. Give them a call at 859-233-7898 to order some of their fantastic brisket, smoked chicken and ribs. Everything on the menu is awesome. They even have a pop-up grocery inside of their restaurant, so make sure to go and check them out.

As always, if you know of a restaurant that is still serving, email Alex Walker at stillserving@wkyt.com.

